Tuku, Palak and Saikat placed on 10-day remand

A Dhaka court has granted 10 day remand to deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Dhaka University Chhatra League general secretary Tanvir Hasan Saikat each in connection with a murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order after they were produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.

Investigation Officer of the case and also the Sub-Inspector of Paltan Police Station Md Yusuf produced them before the court and shought a 10-day remand for each. After hearing of both sides, the court the granted those ten days remand.

Earlier on August 14, police arrested them from the Nikunja residential area of the capital in a murder case filed with Paltan police station.