Former army official Ziaul Ahsan arrested in murder case

Former Major General Ziaul Ahsan, who was relieved of his post in the army after the fall of Sheikh Hasina, was arrested on Friday in a murder case filed with New Market police station.

He was taken to the detective branch (DB) office on Mintoo Road in the capital on Friday morning.

According to an official of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Ziaul was arrested in the same case as Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman.

Earlier, on August 6, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a notification informed about the dismissal of Major General Ziaul Ahsan.

He has been serving as the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) since 2022. Ziaul joined the Bangladesh Army as a commissioned officer on 21 June 1991.

It is to be noted that the agitating students and opposition leaders had directly accused this former army officer of helping Sheikh Hasina in phone hacking and assassination.