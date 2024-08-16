Man denies encouraging murder after Southport deaths

A Lancashire man has denied intentionally encouraging murder and violent disorder in relation to recent riots in Southport and Liverpool.

Andrew McIntyre, 39, of Cousins Lane, Rufford, pleaded not guilty to encouraging murder through electronic communication and encouraging violent disorder through electronic communication, at Liverpool Crown Court.

He also denied possession of a pocket knife in a public place on Smithdown Road, Liverpool, on 8 August.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court again on 4 November for a case management hearing, with a provisional trial date set for 3 February.

Judge Neil Flewitt acknowledged the public interest in the case.

The defendant waved to his parents in the public gallery when he was brought into the courtroom.

He spoke only to confirm his name and to plead not guilty to three offences.

Chris Taylor, prosecuting, confirmed to Judge Flewitt that “in simple terms” the suggestion was Mr McIntyre was the administrator on an online group.

It is said he allegedly encouraged followers of the group to commit murder and also to take part in the disorder that had recently taken place in Merseyside.