2 MPs among 119 sued in Saver murder case

A case has been filed against 119 people, including two lawmakers, over the murder of 16-year-old As-Sabur during the Quota Reform Movement at Savar in Dhaka.

Sahid Hasan alias Mithu, neighbour of the deceased, filed the case with Ashulia Police Station around 11:30pm on Friday.

As-Sabur, a class X student of a school in Savar, was a son of Nayed alias Jakir, a resident of Naogaon’s Mohadebpur. He had stayed with his family in Shimultola area of Savar’s Ashulia.

Former Dhaka-19 MP and Ashulia thana Awami League general secretary Saiful Islam and former MP Md Touhid Jong Murad have been made accused in the case, among others.

According to the case statement, on August 5, As-Sabur went to Baipail area around 11am to buy essential commodities during the Quota Reform Movement. Around 2pm, someone informed that As-Sabur was lying dead at the Baipail intersection. After that, Mithu alongwith others, went to the area and saw As-Sabur’s body lying there.

It was also mentioned in the case statement that some Awami League leaders and activits beat and shot As-Sabur dead.