DU students demand justice for every rape case

Students protest at Dhaka University, demanding thorough investigations and justice for every rape case in post-uprising Bangladesh, including those of Tonu and Munia. The protest also expressed solidarity with the ongoing protests against the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Hospital.

The demonstration took place at 10 PM on Friday at base of the Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture on the university campus. The students marched through the campus, carrying placards with slogans such as “Smash Patriarchy, Shake the State Machinery,” “No Monster Will Escape on the Pretext of Clothes,” and “When Independence is in Question, Bengal Will Rise.”

Several teachers and prominent figures joined the students, showing their support for the cause. Tania Mahmud Tinni, a lecturer at United International University, spoke out during the protest, stating, “Even after so many years of independence, neither India nor Bangladesh has become women-friendly. Women warriors like Pritilata, who fought shoulder to shoulder with men, did not envision this kind of independence. Despite having female prime ministers for long periods, Bangladesh has failed to ensure the safety of grassroots women.”

She further emphasized the need for a new Bangladesh where laws would guarantee equal rights for women. “The heads of state have never been able to create a safe environment for women. We demand a law enforcement agency that will not harm women like Yasmin. Our laws are not women-friendly; they perpetuate discrimination, preventing women from enjoying equal opportunities. We want a new country with laws that ensure equal opportunities for women. If we had true human rights, we wouldn’t need to march for women’s rights,” Tinni added.

She also criticized the treatment of female students at Dhaka University, pointing out how those returning late to their dormitories are often subjected to character assassination by the administration. “We are here to receive an education, not a certificate of character,” she said.

Calling on men to recognize women’s autonomy, Tinni asserted, “Men don’t need to protect us. We know how to ensure our own safety. We will be the ones to take this country forward.”

Anthropology student Ania Fahmin highlighted the lack of justice in numerous rape cases in Bangladesh, stating, “Many rape cases in Bangladesh never make it to court. Even when cases are filed, justice is often elusive. Some incidents only come to light when they go viral on social media. We demand that no such incident should go unnoticed, and if it does, the victim must receive justice. The R.G. Kar case in India reminds us that such incidents have been happening for years in our country as well. Even when rape cases are reported, exemplary punishments are rarely enforced.”