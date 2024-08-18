No measures taken in Hili land port to check for Mpox

The infectious disease Mpox (monkeypox) has spread in several countries around the world including Pakistan precautionary measures are yet to be taken to check for the virus at Dinajpur’s Hili International land port.

Hundreds of people use the land port to go to neighboring India, Nepal and Bhutan from Bangladesh and residents of those countries also use it regularly, indicating an immediate measure to prevent it.

Local health officials said that common symptoms of Mpox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, weakness, swollen lymph nodes, and skin rashes or lesions.

They advise anyone experiencing these symptoms or coming into contact with an infected person to seek medical attention at the local health complex.

They, however, also said that measures will be taken if directives are received from the health department.

Saiful Islam and Sanchita Rani, who frequently use this checkpoint to travel to India, have expressed concern that people from various countries pass through this port and underscored the need for precautionary measures due to the virus’s potential for rapid human-to-human transmission.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said that effective measures are in place to prevent the spread of the Mpox in the country.

Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Ashraful of the Hili Immigration Checkpoint confirmed that they have not yet received directives from the DGHS.

He said they learned about the Mpox virus via social media and assured that they are staying alert until further instructions are received.

The Mpox virus was first detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa and has since spread to several central and eastern African countries, including Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, Sweden, and Kenya.

On August 16, a case of Mpox was identified in Pakistan.