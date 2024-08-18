Politicians, policemen among 626 took shelter in cantonments: ISPR

A total of 626 people, including politicians and police members, took shelter in cantonments across the country to save their lives after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5.

As the situation became normal, 615 left the cantonments voluntarily and four were handed over to the law enforcement agencies following a legal procedure.

Seven are staying inside the cantonments.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) disclosed the information in a press release on Sunday (August 18).

Of the 626 people, 24 are political personalities, five are judges, 19 are civil administration officials, 28 are police officers, 487 are policemen of different positions, 12 are people of different professions, including the officials of public universities; and 51 families took shelter in different cantonments.

The army has provided all information in this regard to the ministry concerned, it added.