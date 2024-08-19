BCB director Jalal Yunus resigns

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Jalal Yunus has resigned from his position.

Jalal Yunus, was also in charge of cricket operations, has submitted his resignation letter to the National Sports Council (NSC) on Monday.

“I have resigned from the board for the interest of cricket,” Jalal said.

He is the first director to resign from the current board which is under scrutiny since the government has changed following the student protests that forced the Awami League government to resign on August 5.

Additionally, another director, Ahmed Sajjaduul Alam, has also been asked by the NSC to resign. Both of them were NSC-nominated directors at the BCB.