Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul sued over killing fruit vendor in capital

A case has been filed against 21 people, including Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, over the shooting and killing of a fruit vendor at Jatrabari during the recent student movement.

Md Sultan Sheikh, father of the deceased Md Farid Sheikh, filed the case with Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Shakil Ahmmed’s court on Tuesday.

The court also ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case.

Other accused in the case include Awami League leaders Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasan Mahmud, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former Detective Branch chief Harun-or-Rashid.

Additionally, 250 unidentified individuals were also named as accused.

The case statement says that on August 4, during the intense student and public movement demanding Hasina’s resignation, Farid Sheikh was shot by police while on his way to his fruit shop via the road on the south side of the toll plaza of the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover at around 3:30pm.

Nearby people took a life-risking initiative to transport him to Mugda Medical College Hospital for medical care, where he later passed away on August 6 while receiving treatment.

