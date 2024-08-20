King Charles meets Southport attack survivors in town visit

King Charles has met survivors of the Southport knife attack that claimed the lives of three young girls.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died when a knifeman attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Hart Street, on 29 July.

Ten others were seriously injured including yoga teacher, Leanne Lucas, 35, who has recently been readmitted to hospital.

Crowds cheered as he arrived at Southport Town Hall shortly after 13:30 BST, where hundreds of tributes have been left to the victims. During a private meeting the King heard about the experiences of some of the young children who were attacked and he signed a book of condolence.

People began to gather outside the town hall from about 11:30 BST to catch a glimpse of the King.

The King stopped to look at the flowers and cuddly toys and greet some of those gathered before going inside the town hall building to meet some of the children who survived the attack, their families and the police liaison team working with them.

He walked around the tributes, waving to the crowd and shaking some hands, and was applauded as he walked into the building.

Balloons in the shape of stars, hearts, a disco ball and the girls’ ages were among the tributes and messages were placed in frames.

One read: “God has gained three beautiful new angels. May you dance forever in heaven and be at peace.”

Businessman John Hayes who was one of the first people on the scene of the stabbings was among those who met the King.

Walking with the aid of crutches as he left the event, he said it was “fantastic”.

“It was lovely to meet him,” he said.

“I found him quite engaging, quite easy to talk to.”

Mr Hayes said: “I think he only arrived in Balmoral yesterday so for him to come all the way to Southport today to see people is very kind of him.

“And I’m sure everybody who met him got a lift from that.”

The 63-year-old heard children’s screams from the dance class on Hart Street and ran to confront the knifeman. He previously told BBC Radio 4 he was “hugely upset” he could not have done more to protect the children.

He is also meeting members of the community affected by the disorder as well as regional leaders during his visit, and he has been hearing from frontline staff representing Merseyside’s police, fire and rescue and ambulance services.

Charles, who has been receiving cancer treatment this year, previously issued a statement in the wake of the stabbing, relating how he was “profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident”.

Funerals have recently been held for Alice da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King, while a number of vigils for the victims have also taken place.

The King had called for unity after unrest and disorder spread across England in the days following the attack.

He is also due to meet with the three bereaved families in London on Wednesday.