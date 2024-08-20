Peak-time fare scheme scrapped over passenger numbers

A pilot scheme scrapping peak-time ScotRail fares will end in September following “limited success”.

Transport Scotland said the project, which saw ticket prices subsidised by the Scottish government and standardised across the day, “did not achieve its aims” of persuading more people to swap car journeys for rail travel.

Analysis by the body recommended ending the scheme due to financial pressures, while also increasing fares on popular peak-time routes including those between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Critics have described the decision to terminate the scheme from 27 September as a “hammer blow” for commuters and the climate.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said there had been an increase in passenger levels of about 6.8% during the pilot but it would need to be 10% in order for the policy to be self-financing.

She said the pilot “primarily benefitted existing train passengers and those with medium to higher incomes”.

She added: “The pilot will have been welcome in saving many passengers hundreds and in some cases thousands of pounds during the cost of living crisis but this level of subsidy cannot continue in the current financial climate on that measure alone.”

First Minister John Swinney announced the extension of the scheme, introduced in October 2023, until the end of September on a visit to Edinburgh’s Waverley Station in May.

It had initially been due to last six months and saw the cost of a rush hour ticket between the capital and Glasgow nearly halved from £28.90 to £14.90.

When the scheme ends, the price of the top ticket on that route will rise by 8.6% to £31.40.

However, super off-peak returns will also be reintroduced on certain routes, including Inverness to Elgin and Glasgow to Stirling.

A 12-month discount on ScotRail season tickets and new “flexipasses” – allowing commuters to book 12 single journeys for the price of 10 – will also be rolled out.

‘Deeply disappointing’

The move has been described as “derailing” Scotland’s climate targets by the Scottish Greens.

The party’s transport spokesman, Mark Ruskell, described the impact on passengers as “deeply disappointing”.

“Behavioural change doesn’t happen overnight and by making the move permanent we could have encouraged more people to change the way they travel,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labour transport spokesman Alex Rowley accused the SNP of “forcing workers back into cars”.

He said: “Peak fares exist purely as a tax on workers trying to travel to work in a more sustainable way – this is simply another way that working Scots are paying the price for the SNP’s financial mismanagement.

“An affordable and reliable rail service can unlock huge environmental and economic benefits, but it is clear that the SNP are incapable of taking the bold action required to do this as they keep squandering the opportunities of public ownership.”

ScotRail staff are already working to rule, resulting in a reduced, temporary timetable amid a pay dispute.

The publicly-owned rail firm cut 600 services and introduced an emergency timetable after four unions turned down a pay offer earlier this month.

Aslef, Unite, RMT and TSSA all rejected the three-year deal backdated from April this year until 2027 which would see workers receive a 2% rise each April and a 1% increase the following January.

Jim Baxter, executive council member for train drivers’ union Aslef, said the decision was a “disaster for workers”.

He said: “If Scotland is to meet its climate targets it has to properly invest in transport and make fares affordable.

“This does the opposite and will take money out the pockets of Scotland’s already hard pressed workers, encouraging many back into their cars and damaging the environment as a consequence.”

Linda Somerville, STUC deputy general secretary, said: “This is a short-sighted, regressive decision from the Scottish government which makes a mockery of their sustainable travel and net-zero targets.

“Peak fares are a stealth tax on workers which is bad for the climate, bad for our communities and bad for people’s wallets. Fares have increased an eye-watering 9% during the trial alone with commuters now facing a double whammy of increased and peak fares next time they board.”

The return of peak time fares will be a huge disappointment to commuters.

The cost of a daily journey between Glasgow and Edinburgh will almost double.

The initial pilot project to scrap peak time fares was due to last for six months and was extended twice.

But there had been a genuine hope that passenger numbers would increase by enough to allow the scheme to pay for itself and become permanent at no ongoing cost to the taxpayer.

The Scottish government argues that those who benefited most were existing train travellers and people on medium to high incomes. It’s facing tough spending decisions and believes it cannot continue with the subsidy in the current financial climate.

The risk is that the increase will go down like a lead balloon with some commuters.

It is worth noting that the fare they will be paying from the end of September will be no higher than it would have been anyway had the pilot project not taken place.

But some will have got used to the lower fares and feel the impact of such a significant rise.

Scotrail will be hoping season ticket discounts and the return of super off-peak tickets can soften the blow.