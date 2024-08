Former State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Captain (retd) AB Tajul Islam, Chattogram port’s former chairman rear admiral Mohammad Sohail and Awami League organising secretary Ahmad Hossain have been arrested in Dhaka.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police, Tajul was arrested from Gulshan, Sohail from Banani and Ahmad Hossain was arrested from Banasree on Tuesday night.

Later, they were taken to the DB office.