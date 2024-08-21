Faruk Ahmed appointed as new BCB president

Former captain and chief selector of the Bangladesh national cricket team Faruk Ahmed has been appointed as the new president of BCB.

It has been confirmed by BCB.

He previously served as the chief selector for the national team from 2003 to 2007 and was reappointed to the role in 2013 for a second term.

Faruk Ahmed will talk to the media at 3 pm on Wednesday. He will discuss the future roadmap of Bangladesh cricket in a press conference at the BCB office at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.