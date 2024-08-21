Shamim Osman sued in N’ganj over killing

A case has been filed against 123 people with Narayanganj-4 seat former MP Shamim Osman being the main accused in the case over the death of caretaker Monir Hossain on Heerajhil Road in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj.

Sakhawat Hossain, younger brother of the victim Monir Hossain, filed the case with Siddhirganj Police Station as the plaintiff on Wednesday (21 August) morning.

Siddhirganj Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed it.

Siddhirganj Thana Awami League President Mujibur Rahman, General Secretary Haji Yasin, Ajmeri Osman, Ayan Osman, Shah Nizam, Omar Faruk, Habibullah Habul, Sadek Ali, NCC Councilor Shahjalal Badal, Matiur Rahman, Swechchhasebak League Leader Shibbir Ahmad, Delwar Hossain Sarkar and 123 have been mentioned in the case.