British High Commissioner to Bangladesh calls on Honourable Chief Adviser H.E. Professor Muhammad Yunus

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met with the Honourable Chief

Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh H.E. Professor Muhammad Yunus in

Dhaka Wednesday 21 August.

The UK is a longstanding partner and friend of Bangladesh and the two countries share a

strong and enduring relationship, solidified by their deep people-to-people links and shared

Commonwealth values. The UK government earlier welcomed the appointment of the interim

government in Bangladesh, led by H.E. Professor Yunus.

In the meeting, the High Commissioner and Honourable Chief Adviser discussed the breadth

and depth of the UK-Bangladesh relationship. They discussed how the UK government can

support the interim government, as it charts a new inclusive and democratic future for

Bangladesh. Discussions also covered the importance of youth engagement to navigate the

challenges that lie ahead.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said:

“As the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wrote in his letter to the Honourable Chief Adviser,

the UK government warmly welcomes the appointment of H.E Professor Yunus and the

interim government.“The interim government has the UK’s full support as it works to restore peace and order,

ensure accountability and promote national reconciliation. We look forward to working with

H.E. Professor Yunus and the interim government as they chart a peaceful transition to an

inclusive, prosperous and democratic future for Bangladesh.”