British High Commissioner to Bangladesh calls on Honourable Chief Adviser H.E. Professor Muhammad Yunus

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met with the Honourable Chief
Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh H.E. Professor Muhammad Yunus in
Dhaka Wednesday 21 August.
The UK is a longstanding partner and friend of Bangladesh and the two countries share a
strong and enduring relationship, solidified by their deep people-to-people links and shared
Commonwealth values. The UK government earlier welcomed the appointment of the interim
government in Bangladesh, led by H.E. Professor Yunus.
In the meeting, the High Commissioner and Honourable Chief Adviser discussed the breadth
and depth of the UK-Bangladesh relationship. They discussed how the UK government can
support the interim government, as it charts a new inclusive and democratic future for
Bangladesh. Discussions also covered the importance of youth engagement to navigate the
challenges that lie ahead.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said:
“As the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wrote in his letter to the Honourable Chief Adviser,
the UK government warmly welcomes the appointment of H.E Professor Yunus and the
interim government.“The interim government has the UK’s full support as it works to restore peace and order,
ensure accountability and promote national reconciliation. We look forward to working with
H.E. Professor Yunus and the interim government as they chart a peaceful transition to an
inclusive, prosperous and democratic future for Bangladesh.”