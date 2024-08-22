Murdo Fraser calls for Tory contest rivals to drop out

Scottish Conservative leadership candidate Murdo Fraser has called on his two rivals to drop out of the contest so a coronation can take place.

Launching his campaign in Perth, Mr Fraser said Russell Findlay and Meghan Gallacher could “bring this sorry chapter to a close” and endorse him to unite the party.

When asked by journalists at the event if he was directly calling for Mr Findlay and Ms Gallacher to drop out of the race and allow a coronation to take place – he answered: “Yes.”

Both rival candidates have told BBC Scotland News they still intend to stand.

Mr Fraser’s comments came after Jamie Greene and Liam Kerr pulled out of the race and said they would back Mr Fraser.

Brian Whittle pulled out of the race earlier in the week, also saying he would be supporting Mr Fraser.

The Perthshire MSP will be going up against justice spokesman Mr Findlay and former deputy leader Ms Gallacher in a vote of party members.

The winner will be announced on 27 September.

‘Too much power’

Mr Fraser insisted he could win over previous SNP voters and become first minister of Scotland at some point in the future.

He told his launch event that the contest had been “fractious” and there had been “concerning claims” about the conduct of the current party leader, Douglas Ross.

“The last few weeks have proven that real change is an absolute necessity,” he said. “It is a matter of survival for our party.

“For too long in this party we have had too much power concentrated in too few hands. And now we see the effects of that.

“That has to change now.”

He added: “It is deeply dispiriting for our activists to be asked to go out and knock on doors, make phone calls and deliver leaflets, only to have the ground cut from under them because of the behaviour of a few at the top of the party who should know better.

“That has to change and under my leadership it will.”