Workers Party President and former lawmaker Rashed Khan Menon was arrested in Dhaka on Thursday.

Md Obaidur Rahman, Additional Deputy commissioner of Media and Public Relations Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said detectives detained Menon, also a leader in the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, from Gulshan area of the capital at around 5PM on Thursday.

He will be produced before the court on Friday.