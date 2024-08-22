UN probe team in Dhaka

A preliminary UN OHCHR team is in Dhaka to discuss ways to support and the procedures for investigating human rights violations in the context of recent violence and unrest.

They will continue their mission in line with the activities they intend to achieve, said an official on Thursday.

The high commissioner is fully committed to supporting the interim government and the people of Bangladesh in a successful transition that enhances the protection of human rights.

The team is expected to meet with several government advisers and civil society members during their visit to gather information, according to UNB reports.

The move was announced by UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk during a recent call with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The government has expressed its readiness to cooperate with the UN team to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

Earlier, UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka, Gwyn Lewis, met with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain to discuss the mission.

She mentioned that the team will include technical experts who will begin the initial fact-finding process.

“The mandate, details, and how the team will collaborate with the government are still to be agreed upon,” Lewis told reporters after the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.