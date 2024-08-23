Dhaka to raise release of upstream water without warning with Delhi

Water Resources adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Friday (August 23) said the government is working collectively with full force to tackle the ongoing flash flood situation in various districts of the country.

With the help of everyone, swift and effective measures are being taken to rescue people from remote areas, she said.

Rizwana Hasan, also the advisor for environment, forest and climate change ministry, made these remarks while responding to journalists’ questions after visiting various flood-affected areas in the Sadar upazila of Habiganj district, a ministry press release says.

She expressed sincere gratitude to the students and general public who are participating spontaneously alongside the government in providing services to the people arriving at the shelter centres.

The Water Resources Adviser mentioned that discussions would be held regarding the release of water from upstream in India without prior warning.

“Initiatives will be taken to properly manage the silt coming from upstream. Action will be taken against those engaged in illegal dredging. All embankments will be repaired on time to control flooding,” she said.

She instructed government officials to involve students and local residents in all activities.

During her visit, she was briefed on the flood situation, the condition of affected people, and the progress of rehabilitation efforts.

Local administration, district officials, journalists, and people from all walks of life were present during the visit.

Prior to this, the adviser held discussions with the local administration, media, and civil society on the flood situation in Habiganj district at Habiganj Circuit House.

After visiting the river erosion-affected areas, the Water Resources Adviser delivered speech at a meeting held at the Chunaruaghat Upazila Parishad auditorium.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Department of Environment, the Forest Department, and the Water Development Board, as well as district and upazila-level officials, public representatives, and media personnel.