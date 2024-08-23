Rashed Khan Menon on five-day remand

Bangladesh Workers Party president and former minister Rashed Khan Menon, arrested over the murder of trader Abdul Wadud during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at New Market area in the capital, has been placed on a five-day remand by a court.

On Friday, following a hearing, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the remand order.

Earlier, the investigating officer from New Market Police Station produced the accused before the court, seeking to place him on a 10-day remand.

The defence lawyer sought bail and appealed for the remand to be cancelled, but the prosecution opposed the request.

After hearing both sides, the court granted a five-day remand for Menon.

Army, BGB, and a large number of police personnel were deployed whan Rashed Khan Menon was taken to the court premises. At that time, a large number of lawyers chanted slogans against him.

Menon was arrested from Gulshan area in the capital on Thursday.

Workers Party is one of the main partners of the Awami League led 14-party alliance. During the Awami League government’s rule, he served as minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism. Later, he served as Social Welfare minister.

Rashed Khan Menon had been elected member of parliament as the Awami League led 14-party alliance candidate three consecutive terms. Finally, he was elected as MP from Barisal-2 constituency (Ujirpur-Banaripara) in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Menon has been made accused in several cases recently in connection with the murder of protestors during the clash with police in the recent Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement.