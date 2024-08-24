Flood situation improves in Noakhali as water started receding

There has been no heavy rain in Noakhali in the last 24 hours and there is no sign of heavy rain in the next 24 hours. Hoping that, the flood situation may improve in Noakhali district.

The water receded three to four inches in the city and nearby upazilas. Besides, the water is receding through a regulator connected to the rivers.

The sun is peeping there for the second consecutive day.

The heavy rains for the last few days have flooded 87 unions in eight upazilas in Noakhali, leaving 20 lakh people marooned.

A resident of Companyganj’s Musapur union said that around three to four inches water receded and the sun is rising. As the water started receding, the flood situation is improving. The water is receding through regulator speedily.

Abdullah Al Mamun, a resident of Senbagh upazila, said, “The water is receding normally, but there is still water. Pure drinking water crisis gripped.

According to the district weather officer Md Rafiqul Islam, 4 mn rains were recorded in the 24 hours till 9am on Saturday. No clouds are found on the sky and hope that the situation impoves soon.