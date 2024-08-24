Green Initiative : Empowers Community for a Sustainable Future

17 August 2024, London:

On Saturday, 17 August, the Green Initiative Workshop was successfully held at Sheesh Mahal, Twickenham, attracting a diverse group of over 35 local attendees, including Ruth Cadbury MP, Councillor Samia, Councillor Rhys Williams, community leaders, and residents. The workshop was jointly organised by EastHands Charity and Isleworth Deen Centre, with the support of Cranvelly.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Nobab Uddin, Chair of EastHands Charity, and Imam Syed Abu Ansary, representing the Isleworth Deen Centre. Both speakers emphasised the critical importance of community engagement in environmental issues, highlighting the workshop’s goals to educate, promote awareness, and encourage active participation in creating a sustainable future.

The workshop focused on several key areas:

– Understanding Local River Systems: Participants learned about the impact of local river systems on both nature and the community, fostering a deeper connection to the environment.

– Carbon Emissions and Waste Awareness: Discussions were held on the effects of carbon emissions and waste products on the community, emphasizing the need for responsible practices.

– Utilising Green Spaces: The workshop encouraged the community to use local green spaces and get involved in their maintenance and cleanliness.

– Recycling and Reusing: Attendees were provided with practical information on recycling and reusing items such as plastics, glass, clothing, and energy bulbs.

The event was not just a workshop but a call to action. It aimed to empower the community with knowledge and tools to make a tangible difference in the local environment. Dr. Zaki Rezwana Anwar, a respected environmental expert, facilitated the workshop, providing invaluable insights and practical solutions for everyday environmental challenges.

Other guests in attendance included Imam Abu Saeed Ansari, Chair of Isleworth Deen Centre; Mizanur Rahman, Secretary; Akbar Hossain, Treasurer; Mohammad Abdul Manaf, Former Chair; Masudur Rahman, Trustee; Solicitor Khalidur Rahman, Former Chair; Bablul Hoque, Trustee of EastHands; ASM Masum, CEO; Ahad Chowdhury Babu, EastHands Football Coordinator; and Rumana Afroz Rakhi, Senior Volunteer Coordinator.

The success of the Green Initiative Workshop underscores the community’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The collaboration between EastHands Charity, Isleworth Deen Centre, and Cranvelly represents a significant step towards a cleaner, greener future for all residents.

EastHands Charity and Isleworth Deen Centre extend their gratitude to Sheesh Mahal, particularly Abdul Monaf and Imran, for organising the venue and lunch.