Justice Manik detained while fleeing to India

Retired justice of the Supreme Court AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik has been detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik was detained at about 10:00pm when he was trying to flee to India through Dona border area under Kanaighat upazila in Sylhet district. He was later taken to the Dona BGB Camp.

BGB’s public relations officer (PRO) Shariful Islam confirmed the matter.

He said former justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik was arrested from Jakiganj border in Sylhet some times ago. He was detained when he was trying to flee to India.

Earlier, a case was filed against former Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik at a court in Noakhali for making derogatory remarks against BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman. On Monday (August 19) afternoon, Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal central committee’s organizing secretary Rabiul Hasan Polash filed the case at Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate No. 1 court.

AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik was a justice of the Appellate Division. He went on retirement in September 2015. Since then he used to take part in different programmes and television talk shows.