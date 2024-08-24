Justice Manik sent to jail; eggs, shoes thrown at him

A court in Sylhet has sent retired Supreme Court justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik to prison.

Earlier, he was taken to the court of Sylhet judicial magistrate-1 Alamgir Hossain at 4:10pm on Saturday (August 24).

Witnesses said many people hurled eggs and shoes at Justice Manik when he was being produced before the court. Even, several people tried to attack him. Then he was taken to the court amid tight security measures.

On Friday night, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel detained Manik when he was trying to flee to India through Dona border under Kanaighat upazila.

Then the BGB personnel handed him over to the Kanaighat Police Station early Saturday morning. Police said a case was filed against him.