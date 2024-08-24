Mushfiqur’s ton helps Bangladesh inch closer to parity

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim hit an incredible century to guide Bangladesh to 389-6 at Lunch, as Bangladesh trailing by 59 runs to Pakistan’s 448 in the first innings at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The senior batter completed his 11th Test hundred yielded by 12 boundaries and remained unbeaten on 101. In addition, Mushfiqur scored his fifth hundred in overseas Tests, just crossed Tamim for the most 100s for Bangladesh in overseas Tests.

However, overnight batter Litton Das had to depart early after resuming the day on 316-5.