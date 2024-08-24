Over 49 lakh affected in flood, death toll hits to 18

Three more deaths were reported from floods created in 11 districts due to heavy rainfall and onrush of upstream water from India.

With the three, the death toll rose to 18.

KM Ali Reza, additional secretary of Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, stated it at a press conference on the overall flood situation held at the secretariat on Saturday (August 24) afternoon.

More than 49 lakh people of 11 districts have been affected by the ongoing flood.

Ali Reza added, a total of 15 people have, so far, died till Friday. Now, the toll stood at 18, where five from Chattogram, four from Cumilla, three from Noakhali, three from Cox’s Bazar and one each from Feni, Brahmanabari and Laxmipur districts.

The 11 districts affected by the flood are — Feni, Cumilla, Chittagong, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur, and Cox’s Bazar.

Over nine lakh families are affected. A total of 3,527 shelter centres have been opened where 2,84,888 people took shelter.

The secretary said Bangladesh Army, Navy, Coastguard, BGB, Fire Service, police and students belonging to the

Anti-Discrimination Students Movement are conducting rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.