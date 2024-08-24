Tarique for not considering political-religious identity while aiding flood-hit people

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has called upon the leaders and workers of the party for not considering political or religious identity while extending cooperation to flood-affected people.

“Stand beside the flood-hit people in a coordinated way. Extend hands of cooperation to them. Provide food, clothes, treatment and medicine and take measures for the people affected by the flood,” he said in a video message on Friday.

Urging the party men to stay alert, Tarique said the autocrat which fled the country had created jealousy, hatred and division among the people, reports BSS.

“But my sincere request to you, please do not prioritize anyone’s political and religious identity while providing humanitarian aid,” he said.

He also urged the party men to extend support to the government and administration in extending cooperation to the flood-affected people apart from taking individual and party initiatives for them.

Addressing the countrymen, the BNP acting chairman said: “If we regardless of parties and opinions stand by the flood-affected people in unison and come forward from our respective capacity in extending support to the affected people, definitely we will be able to face the situation by the grace of Almighty Allah.”

Lakhs of people have been stranded in north-eastern and south-eastern regions of the country by flash floods suddenly, he said.

Tarique Rahman said the flood-hit districts after districts in eastern region exposing lakhs of people to face massive sufferings.

Lives have been lost and properties have been damaged, he said, adding that several people have already lost their lives.

Noting that people’s life has been disrupted in the devastating floods, Tarique Rahman blamed India for this flash flood in Bangladesh.

He said no internal factor in Bangladesh caused the flood. Though heavy rain occurred in the flood-hit areas, this is not the main reason for the flood in the eastern region rather the main cause of this flood is the irresponsibility and whimsicality of the Tripura state administration of the upstream neighboring country India.

Tarique Rahman said they suddenly opened the dam and submerged the vast area of Bangladesh but they did not give any advance warning to Bangladesh for a single time. As a result, Bangladesh did not even get a chance to make minimum preparations to deal with the flood even after a large area of the country was flooded, he said.

He said that the people of the flood-affected areas are now very helpless after losing their belongings.

Under this circumstances, there is no time to waste by making complaints and counter-complaints, he said, adding that BNP believes that protecting the lives and properties of flood affected people is the main priority at this moment.

Tarique Rahman urged the leaders and workers of the party and its associate and front organizations across the country, especially the areas which have not been affected by flood till now to stand by the flood-affected people in a coordinated way and extend hands of cooperation to them.

He also urged to stand by them for ensuring their security.