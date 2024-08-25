Bangladesh secure historic Test win over Pakistan

Bangladesh secured their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan as the hosts crumbled against the spinners on the fifth day of the opening Test in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi.

Chasing just 30 runs for victory, Bangladesh reached the target comfortably in 6.3 overs without losing a wicket, with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam remaining unbeaten on 15 and 9, respectively.

Pakistan, who had already lost Saim Ayub to Shoriful Islam on the fourth evening, faced a devastating morning as Bangladesh’s bowlers swiftly dismantled their batting lineup. Within 26 overs, five more frontline batters were dismissed, leaving Pakistan nine runs behind with only four wickets in hand.

At one point, Pakistan seemed stable at 65 for 2, but a sudden collapse began with the dismissal of Babar Azam for 22. Both Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman fell without scoring

Babar had a narrow escape early in the day when Litton Das missed a diving catch on his second ball. However, after a brief period of confidence, Babar’s wicket triggered a downfall as Abdullah Shafique, Shakeel, and Salman were all undone by the spin duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble.

Despite Mohammad Rizwan’s valiant effort, where he scored a half-century, Pakistan struggled to build a defendable lead.

Mehidy removed Shaheen Afridi for 2, while Shakib sent Naseem Shah back for 3.