BB raises cash withdrawal limit to Tk 4 lakh daily

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has ordered commercial banks not to allow cash withdrawals of more than Tk 4 lakh per account daily.

Earlier, the limit was Tk 3 lakh.

The central bank has hiked the limit once in each of the previous three weeks, which it imposed after the deterioration of the law and order and overall security situation in the country since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

Initially, the BB slapped the restriction on withdrawal of over Tk1 lakh as banks were facing challenges in transferring cash from one place to another.

Earlier the central bank instructed commercial banks to monitor transactions through cheques and block any suspicious transfer of funds.