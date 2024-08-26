Bangladesh beat India to reach final

Bangladesh has advanced to the final of ongoing SAFF U-20 Championship after defeating India in second semifinal of the tournament by 4-3 at ANFA Complex in Nepal on Monday.

Bangladesh took an early lead in first half, going up 1-0, but India equalized later in the match. With the score tied at 1-1 after regulation time, the match was decided by a penalty shootout where they secured a 4-3 victory.

Bangladesh’s Asadul Molla opened the scoring in 35th minute, putting his team ahead. However, India leveled the score with a goal in the 75th minute.

Despite both teams’ efforts to secure a match winning goal during the regular time, neither could find the back of the net again, leading to the tense penalty shootout.

In the dramatic shootout, Maruful Haque’s team emerged victorious with a 4-3 scoreline, securing their place in the final. Bangladesh will face the host nation, Nepal, in the championship match.