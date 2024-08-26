Brazil winger and ex-Ronaldo teammate Douglas Costa joins Sydney FC

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate, Brazil winger Douglas Costa, has signed a two-year deal to play in Australia with Sydney FC, the A-League side said Monday.

The acquisition of the 33-year-old, who won three Italian Serie A titles for Juventus where he played alongside Ronaldo, is a coup for his new club before the Australian season kicks off in October, reports AFP.

“I have been part of some incredible teams throughout my career, winning many titles and I have come to Sydney FC to win more,” Costa said in a statement.

“Football is in my blood and I arrive in Australia to raise the game in this country, entertain the passionate sporting public and bring silverware to Sydney FC.”

He joins Sydney after being released by Brazilian club Fluminense having won 24 trophies during his career, including the 2020 Club World Cup with Bayern Munich.

Costa won five straight Ukrainian league titles with Shakhtar Donetsk before joining Bayern in2015, helping them to win three Bundesliga championships.

He was then signed by Juventus in 2017, initially on loan, and played for the Italian giants until 2022.

Costa has made 31 appearances for Brazil and was part of their squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“We are thrilled to bring Brazilian World Cup star Douglas Costa to Sydney FC and the A-League,” said Sydney FC chairman Scott Barlow.

“He is one of the most high-profile footballers to ever play on these shores. The eyes of the football world will be on Sydney FC and the A-League this season.”

Costa also has a huge social media presence, including six million followers on Instagram.

Sydney FC finished fourth in the 12-team A-League last season behind champions Central Coast Mariners.