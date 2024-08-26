Fakhrul for removal of fascist govt’s officials involved in mass killing

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Monday called the interim government to remove officials who conducted mass killing in favour of the fascist government soon and replace them with honest and deprived officials.

“We are seeing those individuals (officials), who helped the fascist government and were involved in the killings, in the administration. We no longer want to see their faces,” he said, reports BSS.

The BNP secretary general added: “Please, remove them as soon as possible and give opportunities to those who are patriotic, who want to work and who had been deprived of basic facilities. If this isn’t done, the nation will not forgive you.”

Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a memorial meeting of Kazi Zafar Ahmed, one of the organizers of the Liberation War, and former prime minister and Jatiya Party chairman, at the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here as the chief guest, marking his (Zafar) the 9th death anniversary.

Jatiya Party (Zafar) organized the meeting with its chairman and former minister Mostafa Zamal Haider in the chair.