Janmashtami today

Janmashtami, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna, is being celebrated countrywide on Monday with due religious fervour and gaiety.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu incarnated in this world as Sri Krishna in the prison of Raja Kangsa on this day — the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Bangla month of Bhadra. Lord Vishnu has taken on mortal form through the ages to protect the good and pious from malevolent forces by establishing truth, justice, and beauty in society.

Sri Krishna’s birth is usually observed on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Shraban or Bhadra.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

Besides, national dailies published special articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes highlighting different aspects of the eventful life of Lord Krishna.

This year, several temple committees of the Hindu Community donated a portion of their budget for Janmashthami celebration to the flood-hit people of the country after shortening programmes.