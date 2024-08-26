Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: A hidden crisis needing immediate attention

Any disaster, whether natural or man-made, leaves not only direct damage but also indirect impacts, one of the most significant being on mental health. When a person experiences an accident, violence, disaster, or witnesses the tragic death or injury of a loved one, it can have a profoundly harmful effect on their mind.

Any terrifying and painful experience can leave long-lasting negative effects on a person’s mental health. In psychological terms, this is called Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Anyone injured in an accident or violence, relatives of the deceased, or witnesses can suffer from this disorder.

According to media reports, recent violence surrounding the quota movement in the country resulted in approximately 200 deaths and many more injuries.

Among the victims are students, law enforcement officers, media personnel, political workers, and ordinary people.

Additionally, countless people witnessed this horrific violence.

There is a significant possibility that these people and their relatives, friends, colleagues, or classmates may develop PTSD.

Therefore, it is crucial to pay attention not only to the physical health of the injured and witnesses but also to their mental health.

Mental health experts say that even if a person is not directly affected, witnessing a traumatic event happening to a loved one or a stranger can lead to PTSD.

Information from Johns Hopkins Medicine in the United States indicates that a person with PTSD repeatedly feels as though they are reliving the traumatic event or fears it might happen again.

Symptoms of PTSD

– Recurrent nightmares about the event and frequent flashbacks while awake.

– Severe emotional distress and fear triggered by reminders of the event.

– Physical symptoms like excessive sweating, heart palpitations, nausea, and panic attacks.

– Anxiety or avoidance of discussions, places, or situations that remind them of the trauma.

– Constant vigilance and fear of danger even in safe environments, leading to sleep problems and startling easily.

– Emotional numbness towards friends and family, and a loss of interest in activities.

– Intense reactions, fear, and anxiety triggered by reminders of the event.

Severity issue

Not everyone will develop PTSD; it depends on the severity of the event and the individual’s mental resilience.

Studies indicate that women and younger individuals are at higher risk of developing PTSD compared to men.

Impact of PTSD

People with PTSD are at higher risk for other mental health issues such as depression, severe anxiety, substance abuse, or suicidal thoughts.

What to Do

Mental health is often neglected in Bangladesh, and consequently, PTSD also receives little attention. This results in the condition often going unrecognized.

If you notice symptoms of PTSD in someone you know, discuss the issues with them and encourage them to seek advice from a mental health professional.

Remember, in most cases, PTSD is treatable with proper care, and neglecting it can lead to more tragic outcomes.