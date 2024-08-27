27 deaths from floods: Farooq-e-Azam

Around 56,19,372 people are affected and 27 people died till Tuesday in 11 districts in the ongoing flood.

Farooq-e-Azam, adviser to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Affairs, gave this information at a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday (August 27).

“Total 11 districts across the country are affected by the recent flood till now, where more than 12 lakh families are marooned.”

The adviser also added, 74 upazilas and 541 municipalities have been affected by the flooding.

Out of 27 deaths, 10 died in Cumilla, one each in Feni, Brahmanbari, Laxmipur and Khagrachhari, five each in Chattogram and Noakhali; and three in Cox’s Bazar, Farooq-e-Azam said.