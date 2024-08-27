Diaspora voices support for state reform at London NRB Conference

The Centre for NRB hosted its World Conference Series 2024, titled “Branding Bangladesh,” at a local hotel in East London. The event brought together prominent members of the Bangladeshi diaspora to discuss their role in the ongoing state reform process. Councillor Saif Uddin Khaled, Speaker of London Tower Hamlet Council, attended as the chief guest.

Md. Mahmud Hossain recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the conference, which was chaired by NRB Centre Chairperson MS Shekil Chowdhury and conducted by Wadud Ansari.

Expatriates expressed their interest in contributing to state reform efforts and called for the interim government to implement measures ensuring the security of property and lives of expatriates in Bangladesh. The conference participants also urged the new administration to streamline bureaucratic processes, such as easing the complexity of obtaining power of attorney and facilitating the acquisition of NID cards.

A key focus of the discussions was the demand for strict legal action against financial sector looters and money launderers operating abroad. The expatriate community leaders present at the event raised various other issues, including the need for airline reforms, online ticketing improvements, and the establishment of special expatriate tribunals for speedy adjudication of cases involving diaspora members.

The conference featured speeches from a diverse group of expatriate leaders, including community leader Barrister Ataur Rahman, former mayor Sherwan Chowdhury, former mayor Soyful Alam, former mayor Parvez Ahmed, former speaker Ayas Miah, former speaker Sabina Akhtar, former speaker Ahbab Hossain, former deputy mayor Shaheed Ali, freedom fighter Mahmud Hasan MBE, community leaders Muhibur Rahman and Anwar Ahmad, accountant Rafiq Haider, teacher Abdul Wadud Mukul, Dr. Zaki Rizwana Anwar, philanthropist Salim Ahmad, journalist Rahmat Ali, Barrister Qutb Uddin Shikder, Professor Nuruzzaman, Italian expatriate Nurul Amin, young professional Farhad Ahmed, journalist and researcher Dr Ansar Ahmad Ullah, businessman Helal Rahman, journalist Shafiqul Islam, engineer Afzal Hossain, journalist Kamrul I Russell, French expatriate Haji Habib, journalist Rezaul Karim Mridha, principal Fakhr Uddin Chowdhury and Kazi Khaled

They addressed topics ranging from diplomatic appointments and political restrictions abroad to the implementation of a special selection scheme for remittance senders and ensuring the rule of law across all administrative bodies.

The event concluded with the presentation of the Branding Award 2024 to Abul Hossain, a London resident, for his significant contributions to the Branding Bangladesh program in 2023. This recognition underscored the diaspora’s ongoing efforts to enhance Bangladesh’s image globally.