High bacterial counts in Dhaka street food, yet low illness rate : Study

A recent study has revealed alarming levels of harmful bacteria in popular street foods sold across Dhaka, although most people consuming these street foods are not falling ill.

The study was led by Dr Md Latiful Bari, chief scientist and head of the Food, Nutrition and Agriculture Research Laboratory at the Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences of the University of Dhaka. The results were disclosed at a seminar held on Sunday.

The bacteria identified are known to cause various gastrointestinal issues, including diarrhoea. Yet the study found that out of every 10,000 consumers, only two fell ill due to E coli, four due to Salmonella and only one had Vibrio.

Despite the high levels of contamination, the research noted that most people consuming these street foods are not falling ill. The reasons for this remain unknown.

Titled “Prevalence of Microbial Hazards in Street Food and Ready-to-Eat Salad Items in Restaurants and Their Probable Risk Analysis”, the research project was funded by the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA).

As expected, the researchers found excessive amounts of Escherichia coli (E coli), Salmonella spp and Vibrio spp in items such as chotpoti, chickpea mix, sandwiches, sugarcane juice, aloe vera juice and mixed salads.

Dr Bari’s team examined 450 samples from 37 zones within Dhaka’s north and south city corporations.

Dr Bari attributed the contamination to factors such as polluted water, dirty towels, unclean hands and dusty environments. He pointed out vendors’ lack of knowledge about health and sanitation as a significant contributor to the problem.

He emphasized the need for regular monitoring and training for street food vendors to ensure food safety. “Improving the hygiene practices of vendors and conducting daily checks are essential steps towards making street food safer for the public,” he said.