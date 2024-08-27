Mango Coconut Laddoo

Ingredients:

Mango puree 2 cup

Grated coconut 1 cup

Condensed milk ½ cup

Milk powder ¼ cup

Ghee 2 tbs

Dry fruits (for garnishing)

Desiccated coconut

(forgarnishing)

Method:

Blend the mango puree with grated coconut. In a pan put ghee and add the blended mixture in it. Stir it for 2 minutes. Add condensed milk in it. Mix it very well. Add the milk powder and stir continuously. When the mixture is sticky and dry turn off the burner. Let it cool. In both hands take rub ghee and take little portions of mixture and make laddoos. Coat them in desiccated coconut. Garnish them with dry fruits. Ready to serve.