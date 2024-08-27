Prof Niaz Ahmed made DU VC

Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University.

The appointment came to light on Monday.

Dr Khan is a Professor in the Department of Development Studies at Dhaka University and was serving as the Pro Vice Chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

He will be the 30th vice chancellor of DU since its founding in 1921. The chancellor, i.e. President Shahabuddin Chuppu’s office confirmed to some media outlets on Monday that he has made the appointment, although no official communication has been received in this regard from DU itself.

Niaz Ahmed Khan completed both his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Public Administration from the University of Chittagong. Additionally, he holds two diploma degrees, a Ph.D., and three postdoctoral degrees from various international universities, including Oxford University.

Dr Khan has extensive experience working with NGOs and INGOs as an adviser and operations manager. In academia, he has taught at both public and private universities and has served as a research fellow. His administrative experience is also notable.

With over 25 years of teaching and research experience in Bangladesh, the UK, and Thailand, Dr. Khan specializes in social sciences, environmental and natural resource management, development studies, and business administration.

His previous positions include Chairman and Professor of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka, South Asian Fellow at Queen Elizabeth House, University of Oxford, Research Fellow at the University of Wales Swansea, Professor of Public Administration at the University of Chittagong, Distinguished Visiting Researcher at The American University in Cairo, Distinguished Visiting Professor at the Asian University for Women, Senior Academic Adviser and Coordinator (postgraduate programs) at BIGD, BRAC University, Senior Academic Adviser at the National Defence College, Executive Director of the Centre for Resources and Development Research, and Asia Research Fellow at the Asian Institute of Technology. He has also held adjunct and part-time professorships at leading universities in Bangladesh, including BRAC University, East West University, North South University, and Independent University, Bangladesh.