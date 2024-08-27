Tilda Partners with LOVO to Empower Women Through £10,000 Donation

Tilda is proud to announce its partnership with Ladies of Virtue Outreach CIC (LOVO), a non-profit

organisation dedicated to engaging, equipping, and inspiring women and their families. As part of this

partnership, Tilda will donate £10,000 to support LOVO’s initiatives over the next 12 months. In

addition, the partnership will involve multiple joint community initiatives aimed at celebrating cultural

diversity and empowering women.

Ladies of Virtue Outreach CIC (LOVO) is at the forefront of community empowerment, tackling

challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and domestic violence. LOVO nurtures individual potential

through its core pillars: Community, Growth, Gratitude, Self-Care, and Wisdom. A cornerstone of

LOVO’s mission is their weekly global lunch in Peckham, where women from diverse cultural

backgrounds come together to share traditional dishes. Given that rice is a common ingredient in these

meals, Tilda’s support aligns perfectly with LOVO’s celebration of cultural diversity and unity.

The £10,000 donation from Tilda will fund LOVO’s English language programmes and the weekly global

lunches for 12 months, expanding their ability to reach and support more women in need. “This

partnership with Tilda is a significant step forward for our organisation,” said Ola Olive Stephen,

Founder & Director of LOVO. “The funds will enable us to reach more women and provide them with

the tools and support they need to overcome their challenges and lead fulfilling lives.”

In addition to financial support, the Tilda x LOVO collaboration will include a series of community events

in 2024, engaging local communities and providing valuable support and resources. The first joint event

in June featured a vibrant community gathering in Peckham, with activities such as a Zumba class, a

nutritionist talk, and a well-being session. Looking ahead, the partnership will continue with a second

major event in September, promising to further amplify the impact of this collaboration.

“We are honoured to partner with LOVO on its mission to empower women now and in the future,” said

Jean Phillipe, Managing Director of Tilda. “At Tilda, we are committed to supporting initiatives that align

with our belief in the importance of strengthening our community and cultural diversity.”

Tilda’s B Corp certification in 2023 underscores its commitment to meeting high standards of social and

environmental responsibility.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Tilda’s ongoing efforts to contribute positively to

society by supporting organisations championing diversity. Together with LOVO, Tilda looks forward to

making a tangible difference in the lives of women and their families, creating a future where life in all its flavours can thrive.