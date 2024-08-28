2.4 million people in the UK have a food allergy, 2 to 4% of children have an allergy problem

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Like many other countries in the world, there are many women, men, and children in the UK who suffer from food allergies for various reasons. He goes to the doctor for advice and treatment. Some have died in the face of ignorance or ignorance.

According to the latest survey by the Food Standards Agency in Britain, about 2.4 million people in the UK have allergies to various foods. Between 2% and 4% of children have allergies.

According to British law, when a person goes to eat in a restaurant, he has to make it clear if there is any allergen in the menu given to him.

The person serving the restaurant will have to inform you verbally if any of the many allergenic ingredients are present. And if you order food online, you will also have to tell about the allergen there. But if you go to a restaurant now, do you get any questions about it? If you don’t ask and you have an allergy, tell yourself.

In 2016, a 15-year-old girl named Natasha died of a food allergic reaction. This law was passed in the case of prepackaged food when there was a huge reaction to the issue.

The law, known as Natasha’s Law, was enacted in 2021. According to this law, when a customer comes to any restaurant, retail shop, or any other food selling shop to buy products, he has to inform about the allergy in advance.

Also, if there is an allergen in the level of these food products, mention should be made of the presence.

Many shops in London have been found to have typed allergy warnings and hung them near doorways.

An inquest found that 13-year-old Hannah Jacobs Costa died from an allergic reaction after drinking coffee hot chocolate in Buckingham, east London, on 8 February 2022.

As far as is known, Costa Coffee contained cow’s milk, and Hanna had a severe allergy to cow’s milk. Hannah’s mother said she went to a barista’s branch in Barking and bought the hot chocolate for her daughter. But before taking it, she told the shopkeeper about her daughter’s allergy. But after Hannah took a few sips, she had an allergic reaction. In the end, Jacob died. There have been many such cases and many have suffered due to allergies. The police have taken the case to court.

Precautions to be taken in case of food allergy:

Dr Rezaul Karim, a teacher at Queen Mary University of London, told Banglamirornews that food allergy is a condition in which the body reacts to certain foods. Symptoms are usually mild, but can be severe in some cases.

Common symptoms include itching or swelling of the skin, lips, mouth, eyes, shortness of breath, sneezing, abdominal pain, dizziness, and diarrhea.

Severe reactions can include swelling of the lips, mouth or throat, shortness of breath, throat blockage, and bluish or pale skin.

Food allergies are the result of an overreaction of the immune system.

Avoid foods that cause allergies such as milk, cheese, yogurt, eggs, cheese, nuts, etc.

The first step is to avoid food allergies. Allergy tests, antihistamines, and in case of emergency, a doctor should be consulted.

Food allergies should be reported to friends, family, and workplaces.

Allergies should not be ignored at all, because sometimes people can die from it.