BJP workers clash with police amid 12-hour strike

BJP workers clashed with the police at several places across West Bengal on Wednesday as they tried to enforce a 12-hour shutdown in the state.

Several BJP leaders, including former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and MLA Agnimitra Paul, were detained for blocking roads and railway tracks since the early morning, reports PTI.

The ‘Bangla Bandh’, which began at 6 am, was called by the BJP in protest against Tuesday’s police action on participants of ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ or march to the secretariat, organised by the newly formed students’ group Chatra Samaj over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital.