GTV newsroom editor’s body recovered from Hatirjheel lake

The body of a newsroom editor at the private TV channel GTV has been recovered from Hatirjheel lake in the capital.

The deceased was identified as Rahanuma Sarah, 32. She used live at a rented house with her husband in the city’s Kalyanpur area.

According to passerby Sagar, who rescued Rahanuma from the lake, said he found the floating body in the Hatirjheel lake at night and pulled it out. Later, took the body to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at about 1:45am on Wednesday. After some tests, the on-duty doctors said she was no more.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the body has been sent to the DMCH morgue.

Rahanuma’s husband Sayed Shuvro said they got married seven years ago. And recently, they had decided to separate from each other.