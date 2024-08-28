Jamaat, Shibir ban lifted, gazette notification issued

The interim government has withdrawn the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.

The Public Security Division of the Home Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

It stated that the government cancelled the notification issued on August 24, 2024 banning Jamaat as it did not find any specific information and evidence about Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir and other affiliates’ involvement in terrorism and violence and the government also believes that the party has no involvement in the terrorism activities.

On August 1, Jamaat-Shibir was banned by the previous Awami League-led government. And Public Security Division of the Home Ministry published a gazette notification in this regard.

The notification stated that Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir were responsible for the genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War in 1971 as per the verdicts of several cases delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal.

Jamaat’s lawyer Adv Mohammad Shishir Manir said on Wednesday that the government has withdrawn the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs that banned the politics of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir.

He added, the charges that brought against Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir are totally false, baseless. Review committee of the home ministry did not get any involvement of Jamaat and Shibir in the recent sabotage activities. For this, the interim government chief adviser, home adviser and law adviser took the decision of banning the previous order.