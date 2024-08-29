AL leader Panna’s body found in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Police have recovered the decomposed body of Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna from a betelnut plantation in Jaintia Hills district bordering Bangladesh, according to PTI reported quoting a police official.

The body was found on August 26 evening, around 1.5 km from the IndiA-Bangladesh border.

Panna was identified through his passport, the police official told PTI.

Panna’s brother has already applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the repatriation of the body, Prothom Alo reports. His body is currently in the custody of Umkiyang police in Meghalaya.

Panna’s elder brother, Zafar Ali Khan, said that he had submitted an application to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

The application requests the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Shillong to facilitate the repatriation of the body.

Family sources reported that Panna had been in hiding in Dhaka following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

He later attempted to escape to India via Sylhet.

On Saturday morning, he and some others crossed into Meghalaya through the Tamabil area of Sylhet, reaching a mountain by 6am.

He reportedly experienced breathing problem and was unable to walking, Later died on the way.

Other reports suggest that he might have died while being chased by the Border Security Force (BSF).