Land allocation: Mirza Abbas acquitted from case charge

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas has been acquitted in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of irregularities in allocating a plot in the capital’s Tejgaon industrial area.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Judge Rabiul Alam passed the order on Thursday.

Mirza Abbas’s lawyer Mohi Uddin Chowdhury confirmed this.

Meanwhile, the ACC’s public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam filed an application seeking withdrawal of the case. After hearing, the judge acquitted the BNP leader acepting the petition.

Another two accused in the case are former BNP lawmaker Asgar Lobi and a government official Mahfuzul Islam.