One killed in Sunamganj clash over land

A man was killed and at least 40 others were injured in a clash between two villagers over a land dispute in Sunamganj’s Derai upazila on Thursday.

The incident took place at Rafinagar and Mirzapur under the upazila in the afternoon.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known.

According to police and locals, there was a dispute over land between Rejuan, former chairman of Rafinagar Union under Derai upazila, and Jahangir, former chairman of Mirzapur village. Following that dispute, people of two villages locked into a clash in the morning. In the clash, one person was killed.

Later, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Derai Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Ikhtiyar Uddin confirmed it. He said police are trying to identify the victim. Additional police have been deployed at the village.