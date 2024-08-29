Russian envoy meets Fakhrul, discusses next polls, bilateral cooperation

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy on Thursday met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and discussed the country’s latest situation, next general election, trade, investment and the potential areas for cooperation between the two friendly nations.

The hour-long meeting, held at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, was also attended by BNP Standing Committee and International Affairs Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Shama Obed, a member of special assistant to the BNP Chairperson’s foreign affairs committee.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Khosru said the Russian envoy inquired about the current situation in Bangladesh and the BNP’s plans for resolving the ongoing crisis, reports UNB.

“We have made it clear that the BNP values relationships with all countries. We do not favour any particular nation or view anyone separately. Relations will be maintained with all countries, and the bond between the people of Bangladesh and Russia, as well as the bilateral relations between our two countries, will continue,” he said.

The BNP leader also said they discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade and business. “The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We covered topics such as the relationship between the two countries, business and trade, investment, and cooperation in science, energy, and culture.”

Khosru said they discussed Russian cooperation in expanding the reach of Bangladeshi products in the Russian market through showcasing.

He also mentioned that they talked about removing barriers to financial transactions between the two countries. “Overall, we discussed how the relationship between the two countries can be advanced in a manner similar to our relations with other nations.”

The BNP leader said the Russian envoy inquired about the current situation in Bangladesh, including the election and related matters. “They also wanted to know when the election might take place. We clarified our position, stating that power will be transferred to an elected government as soon as possible, although we did not specify a time frame.”

Khosru said they informed the Russian Ambassador of their full support for the interim government and its activities. “We will discuss the necessary reforms with the interim government as soon as possible, and a fair election will be held within a designated timeframe.”

He said they also told the Russian envoy that their party’s relations with all countries will proceed robustly, without prioritising any country as more or less important.

The BNP leader stated that their party’s foreign policy is to maintain strong relations with every country and to leverage the comparative advantages between nations.

“The relationship between the two countries should be mutually beneficial, based on respect and advantage for both sides. We will foster a relationship that safeguards the interests of Bangladesh and its people. Friendship between two countries should be built on mutual respect and shared interests. Therefore, our relationship with Russia will be shaped accordingly,” he observed.