Salman, Anisul remanded again in murder case

A court in Dhaka on Thursday placed former prime minister’s adviser Salman F Rahman and former law minister Anisul Huq on a five-day fresh remand in a case filed for killing Sumon Shikder in the capital’s Uttar Badda during the Quota Reform Movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury granted the remand following a 10-day remand prayer of the investigation officer.

This is the fourth time remand for them.

During hearing, Anisul Haq said they were not involved in the murder case where the duo have been shown arrested. Both of them were supporting the Quota Reform Movement.

Earlier, they have been placed total 20-day remand in three separate cases.

Meanwhile, former Army officer Ziaul Ahsan and former lawmaker Sadeq Khan were also placed on five-day remand in RMG worker Rubel murder in the capital’s Adabor.

All the four were produced before the court at 7:30AM for hearing. Before that, they were taken to the court at 6AM amid tight security.

Earlier on August 24, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim granted 10-day reman for Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq and Ziaul Ahsan in two separate murder cases filed with New Market and Lalbagh Police Stations over the killing of a shop employee and a student during the Anti-Discrimination Student’s Movement.