BCB director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel resigns

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director and Chairman of the Women’s Cricket Committee Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel resigned from the post during the board meeting on Thursday.

The newly elected BCB President, Faruque Ahmed, chaired the board meeting.

Nadel is a former member of parliament from Moulvibazar-2 constituency and the organising secretary of the Bangladesh Awami League, reports UNB.

Another BCB Director and Chairman of the Media Committee, Tanveer Ahmed Titu, brother-in-law of Narayanganj’s former MP Shamim Osman, reportedly submitted his resignation very shortly.

Earlier, Jalal Younus was the first BCB Director to resign from the post before the emergency board meeting of BCB held recently and arranged by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Former BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon stepped down from the hot seat, and former national captain and national selector Faruque Ahmed was elected as the new board president in that meeting.

Later in the meeting, the National Sports Council withdrew their nominated BCB director Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby from the board and included Nazmul Abedin Fahim as a new director